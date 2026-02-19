Insecurity: Defence Minister Unveils APCs, Surveillance Drones In Zamfara

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), yesterday lauded the Zamfara State Government for its significant investment in modern security assets in the effort to tackle the insecurity had bedevilled in the state for more than a decade.

Musa made the remarks while unveiling newly acquired Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and a state-of-the-art Surveillance Drone Architecture procured by the Zamfara State Government in Gusau. He said the investments would enhance operational effectiveness, improve intelligence gathering, and reinforce rapid response to security threats.

The minister pointed out that, the newly inaugurated assets would contribute meaningfully to broader national objective and reflect a shared determination to secure every part of the the state Musa said he has firsthand knowledge of the operational realities confronting security personnel across the nation.

He assured that, the Federal Government would continue to provide strategic coordination and support to ensure security institutions are properly equipped, professionally trained, and fully prepared to confront threats to peace, stability, and national unity.

According to him, equipment and facilities alone cannot guarantee security, stressing that, assets must be matched with discipline, professionalism, accountability, and respect for human rights by the personnel entrusted with them.

He emphasised that, the assets must be used strictly for lawful purposes and in line with constitutional mandates, warning against any abuse that could infringe on the rights of citizens.

The minister further said that security is a shared responsibility, stressing the importance of community cooperation through credible information sharing, collective vigilance, and mutual trust between citizens and security agencies.

Musa expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, for his steadfast support to national security institutions and his commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture. The minister noted that, the ongoing and future infrastructure projects, including the state airport, would further support security operations by improving logistics and deployment capabilities.