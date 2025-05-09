Insecurity: Badaru Leads Security Experts To Kebbi For Assessment

Share

The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Abubakar Badaru, has lauded the ongoing security efforts in Kebbi State, crediting Governor Nasir Idris and frontline troops for significant improvements in peace and stability across the region.

The Minister, who visited the State alongside senior officers from the Military High Command and a team of security experts, conducted a thorough assessment of the security landscape.

He assured troops of the Federal Government’s continued support and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to eradicating banditry and restoring lasting peace.

Following a closed-door meeting with Governor Idris, Badaru acknowledged the substantial progress made in previously volatile areas, particularly where banditry once disrupted farming and community life.

“Governor Nasir Idris has reversed the security challenges that once plagued parts of the State. Today, farmers have returned to their farms without fear, and bumper harvests are being recorded,” Badaru said.

The Minister also conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s gratitude to the troops stationed in the State, praising their bravery, professionalism, and successful operations.

Describing Governor Idris as a role model for other leaders, Badaru emphasized that collaboration between government, security agencies, and local communities is critical to defeating insecurity across the country.

“While the fight against insecurity continues, what we are witnessing in Kebbi State is a testament that progress is being made—not only here, but across the nation,” he added.

The Minister’s visit underscores the Federal Government’s intensified focus on stabilizing security in Nigeria’s North-West region, with Kebbi emerging as a beacon of recovery through strong leadership and effective security coordination.

