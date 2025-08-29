Insecurity: Defence Industry Association Tasks Military On Made In Nigeria Equipment

The Defence Industry Association of Nigeria (DIAN) has charged the Armed Forces of Nigeria to patronise locally-made equipment and other military hardware, to bolster the ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations.

The appeal was made by the Secretary General of DIAN, Engr. Kola Balogun, on the sidelines of the African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit in Abuja.

According to Balogun, the development will enhance the Defence capabilities of the nation, while also creating employment opportunities for young graduates and other citizens.

“It is an idle mind that provides room for ideological manipulation. Patronage of locally made equipment will engage more citizens productively, reduce unemployment and deny insurgents the chance of luring them into negative ideologies”, he said.

While noting the existence of the Local Content Act, as well as Executive Order 5, enacted to protect indigenous capacity, he stresses the urgent need for a stronger commitment to sustained implementation.

He said: “It should no longer be about only Nigerian forces but about African forces, harmonising our capabilities to ensure inter-country exchange of equipment and collective security across the continent.

“The more we encourage local capability, the more we reduce insecurity, strengthen our economy and secure our future.

“We should now begin to think of the Nigerian Armed Forces as part of a broader African force. This will harmonise capabilities, encourage inter-country exchange of equipment, and ultimately reduce insurgency across the continent.

“Equally important is the need to patronise made-in-Nigeria and made-in-Africa equipment. Such procurement strategies not only grow local industries but also engage our citizens productively.

“When people are engaged, they are less vulnerable to negative ideologies and insurgency.

“That is why this summit was laudable and commendable—it has given real momentum to defence industrial growth in Nigeria and Africa.”