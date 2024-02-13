Insecurity: Declare State Of Emergency, NUT President Charges Tinubu

Audu Amba, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on insecurity due to the incessant killings and kidnappings across the country.

Amba made the call on Monday while speaking on his keynote speech at the 6th Annual Solemn Assembly of the NUT in Abuja.

At the event, the NUT president voiced his concerns about Nigeria’s “unprecedented” security difficulties and mentioned how education is impacted by insecurity.

He said: “It is therefore my humble plea that the federal government declare a state of emergency as far as the security situation does not improve.

“Government at all levels should do the needful since security is everybody’s business.

“Nothing can be achieved with insecurity in the country. So, it is imperative to move all stumbling blocks that are bedevilling the security architecture of the country.

“We hope that federal, state, local governments and all stakeholders in education should join hands to protect our schools and the education workers in Nigeria.”

Amba filed an appeal to change the constitution such that revenue distribution for elementary and secondary education would come from the first line item.

The necessity of a standard scheme of service for all teachers was stressed by the NUT president.

He pleaded with the government to set minimum pay for labourers and Nigerian teachers that is both reasonable and sustainable.

He added: “We believe that when enacted into law, it will go a long way to address the issue of irregular salary payment of teachers across the states.

“Teachers’ professional salary structure that is supposed to have been implemented in the year 2023 has not been accommodated in the budget.

“As such, we will continue to push for its implementation.”