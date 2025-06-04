Insecurity: Declare Emergency Rule In Benue, Lawyer Tells Tinubu

Share

A Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Sebastine Hon, yesterday urged President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency in Benue State, amid escalating insecurity, culminating in attacks and killings of hundreds of innocent people of the state.

Hon’s appeal which was contained in a petition to the President and made available to New Telegraph, highlighted the need for decisive intervention to restore peace and stability in the nation’s “Food Basket” state. He criticised Governor Hyacinth Alia, for dismissing ongoing deadly attacks as mere “skirmishes” and failing to respond appropriately.

According to the SAN, the incidents that necessitates emergency rule in the state “include a broad daylight attack on Agan Community in Makurdi on May 29, and a deadly assaults on Naka and Edikwu-Ankpali communities on June 1, with numerous fatalities, with no official condemnation or action from the state government.”

Hon expressed outrage over the governor’s dismissive social media responses, which he described as unhelpful and negligent of the suffering of the victims.

