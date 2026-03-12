Insecurity: Decentralise Pipeline Contracts, Coalition Of N’Delta Ethnic Nationalities Tells Tinubu

A group of Niger Delta leaders under the aegis of Coalition of Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities (CNDEN), has asked Presi- dent Bola Tinubu to decen- tralise pipeline protection contracts across different Communities instead of concentrating it in the hands of few persons.

They warned that not decentralising pipeline protection contracts along sphere of influence in the region was likely going to breed another armed struggle as the signs were already evident and would negatively impact on the struggling economy.

The group in a statement by it’s officials who repre- sent diverse ethnic nationalities of the region, Opine that pipeline protection contracts should be given to major stakeholders across the region.

The statement was signed by Dr. Alaye Tari Theophilus, President, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide; Oghenekaro Tony Edor, President, Coalition of Isoko Youth Group; Emmanuel Goteh Bieh, President, Ogoni Federated Youth; Lord Marmin Knight, President, Ibom Youth Council; and Comrade Ibiso Harry, Chairman, ijaw Youth Council, Eastern Zone to show fair representation.

The Coalition in a statement said: “The CNDEN wishes to draw President Bola Tinubu’s attention to the growing concerns surrounding the monopolisation of pipeline protection contracts in the Niger Delta by a narrow group of individuals.

“It is important to clarify that no Niger Delta person is calling for the revocation of the pipelines surveillance contract. “Instead, all concerned Niger Deltans are advocating for decentralisation to ensure accountability, equal representation and fairness for all stakeholders in the region.

“The Niger Delta remains the economic backbone of Nigeria. The daily extraction of crude oil and gas from our lands and waters sustains the national economy and funds government operations across the federation.

“However, the region’s unique terrain and the recent armed struggle that disrupted oil and gas infrastructure and activities cannot be overlooked. “All struggle leaders are naturally inclined to control their primary domain.

“Therefore, it is crucial that we consider these concerns to prevent another phase of armed struggle in the region.” “All indications suggest that this reality is imminent due to deep-rooted grievances exacerbated by the unprecedented greed of individuals who should have openly discussed this issue with their colleagues and in the spirit of brotherhood.”

“Therefore, it will be counterproductive in the near future. It’s unacceptable that the protection of such critical national assets is concentrated in a few individuals while the majority of stakeholders and host communities bearing the environmental and social burden of oil exploration are sidelined.