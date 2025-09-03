Insecurity: Datti Slams APC For Politicising Crisis

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has decried the insecurity in Nigeria, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the crisis as a political tool.

Fighting back tears during an interview on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, Baba-Ahmed said he was deeply pained by the situation.

“I am in so much pain, believe me. Nigeria is a great country, should be a great country, and we have people destroying us by the hour. Insecurity has been part of APC’s game, and Nasiru [El-Rufai] is saying it, and I think he is right.

“The government has been paying them. Insecurity has been part of APC’s way of staying in power; that is my candid, firm opinion, strengthened by the kind of unfortunate comments like that of Nasiru,” he alleged.

Baba-Ahmed claimed that former Kaduna State governor, El-Rufai, cannot absolve himself of blame over his El-Rufai’s allegation that the government was “empowering and paying bandits.”