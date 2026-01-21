Insecurity: CSOs Laud Police Operations In Kogi

…Urge NASS To Boost Funding

The Progressive Youth Council (PYC) has commended the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for its recent security operations, particularly in Kogi State, while urging the National Assembly to approve increased funding to enhance the Force’s efficiency.

The Kogi State Police Command recently disclosed that joint police and military operations, supported by aerial surveillance and air strikes from the Police Air Wing, are ongoing in forested areas of the state to flush out bandits.

According to police spokesperson William Aya, several suspected bandits have been neutralised, their camps dismantled, and their networks disrupted, though no exact casualty figures were provided.

Video footage shows helicopters attacking suspected hideouts as coordinated ground and air assaults intensify. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report anyone with gunshot wounds or suspicious behaviour, stressing that security is a shared responsibility.

The latest operations follow a surge in violent attacks and kidnappings across Kogi, particularly in Yagba and Kabba-Bunu areas. Recent incidents include abductions, deadly raids on rural communities, attacks on churches, and cases where victims reportedly died despite ransom payments.

In one major operation, a joint security team led by the Force Intelligence Bureau–Intelligence Response Team (FIB/IRT) dismantled a bandit and kidnapping network after a fierce midnight gun battle in forest hideouts.

Under the leadership of DIG Sadiq Abubakar, security operatives repelled a coordinated night assault by heavily armed bandits, neutralising several attackers and forcing others to flee into the forest.

Footage obtained, captured heavy gunfire, explosions, and fires lighting up the night. The Police Command described the operation as professionally executed, carried out with vigour and commitment, and part of renewed efforts to reclaim Kogi forests from criminal gangs terrorising travellers and rural communities.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, Ibrahim Ahmed, President General of PYC, said the gathering was aimed at boosting police morale and appreciating their sacrifices in safeguarding lives and property nationwide.

“Today, we gathered in solidarity with our security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police Force. This show of support is important to encourage officers who risk their lives daily to keep Nigeria safe,” Ahmed stated.

He appealed to Nigerians to collaborate with security agencies, emphasising that security is a collective responsibility. Ahmed also urged the National Assembly to prioritise improved funding for the police to strengthen operational capacity, logistics, and welfare.

The group further praised improved inter-agency collaboration, citing recent joint operations with the Nigerian Army that disrupted criminal networks and forced bandits out of hideouts in parts of the North-Central region.

According to PYC, sustained intelligence sharing, joint planning, and coordinated air-and-ground operations mark a significant shift from past approaches, yielding better results against criminal elements.

The CSOs urged lawmakers to match expectations with resources by approving increased budgetary allocations for the police, insisting that improved funding would translate into better training, equipment, and professionalism.

“We must support those who protect us,” said Success, another member of the group. “A well-funded and motivated police force is essential for lasting peace and national security.”