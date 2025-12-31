Insecurity: CSO Demands Explanation On Sokoto Airstrikes

The Nigerian Joint Civil Society Action has urged President Bola Tinubu and security forces to address Nigerians on the security situation in the country, particularly the Christmas Day airstrikes carried out by the United States in Sokoto State. In a statement on Monday, the group warned that the continued silence is deepening public mistrust and posing a serious threat to constitutional governance.

Describing the development as a matter of “grave concern and deep alarm,” the coalition said the handling of the incident had exposed Nigeria to a dual crisis of leadership and security.

The organisations faulted the reported authorisation of a foreign military to conduct airstrikes in Nigeria without public explanation, clear legal justification or legislative oversight, warning that such action amounts to a dangerous ceding of sovereign authority.

They stressed that the prolonged silence of the President, the Service Chiefs and the leadership of the National Assembly has further heightened public anxiety, leaving the Minister of Foreign Affairs to defend decisions that strike at the core of Nigeria’s sovereignty and democratic accountability.

Citing Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which states that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government,” the coalition insisted that any security operation, especially one involving foreign forces, must be anchored on transparency, civilian protection and democratic oversight.

While acknowledging the importance of international cooperation in counterterrorism efforts, the coaltion called for an urgent review of Nigeria’s National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST), as well as its frameworks for preventing and countering violent extremism, to determine whether the US operation aligned with national policy or exposed serious institutional weaknesses.