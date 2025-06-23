Share

The Center For Democracy And Open Governance (CDOG) has thrown it’s weight behind the recommendation for state policing as a long term plan to end the incessant killings of innocent people including women and children, going on in the country, particularly Benue State.

A statement signed by Comrade Tope Ajai on Monday in Abuja, expressed confidence in the suggestions by the Benue State governor which emphasized that state policing remains the best approach to resolving the killings going on almost on a daily basis.

According to him, there is an urgent need to be proactive in order to avert future crisis, as innocent people; women and children can not be left to defend themselves suddenly.

He said: “We note ongoing discussions about the constitutional rights to safe defense but we are constrained within the context of our society to be cautious with that approach lest we breed another set of monsters with our good intentions”

“The regulation of fire arms possession must be properly reviewed to open room for realistic discussions on citizens right to self defense in the most appropriate and responsible manner” the statement added.

“At a time we have local bandits who also pose the same security risks for citizens, we can not resort to the proliferation of fire arms without necessary training and protocols.

“So, Governor Hyacinth Alia’s suggestion for Mr President and other Stakeholders to support state Policing is a long term plan that would ensure regulations and the institutionalization of the operations to enhance security of lives and property.This should be the way forward.”

The CSO urged President Tinubu to take responsibility for the security of lives and property of the people in the state, while pursuing the implementation of the most viable option to achieve lasting peace.

“Without human beings, the renewed hope agenda of Mr President becomes meaningless to the people hence the urgency to reassure the people with concrete steps to protect beyond rethoric and blame passing

“As widely noted by stakeholders the role of politicians in the crisis, needless to say that the situation at hand now more than ever before, requires unity and sincerity of purpose by all.

“Political actors must heed the counsel of Mr President to see to the end of differences that seek to promote this killings. They must make this sacrifice for the people if they truly want to rule over human beings in the near future.”

while commending all interim efforts by the State and Federal governments, Ajai sued for a long term plan to rehabilitate the affected communities and reintegrate same for normal living standards.

It reminded the authorities that under no circumstances should the leaders find an excuse to push back their constitutional responsibility for the protection of lives and property back to the people.

“As the watchdogs for the people, we will continue to call for sincerity from the authorities while advocating the support of the people for their leaders to achieve set goals.”

