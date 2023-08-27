Insecurity: C’River NMA Suspends Six Weeks Strike

…To Review suspension in 14 days

The Cross River State Chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has suspended its six-week-old strike.

The industrial action was called about 41 days ago following the kidnap of their member, Professor Ekanem Philip Ephraim.

The action threw the state’s health sector into disarray and several patients in government health facilities were abandoned to their fate.

Scheduled clinical services in these institutions were aborted and the cost of the six weeks strike action in the sector is uncertain.

However in a resolution dated 26th August 2023 and marked NMACRS/SG/2022-2024/08/120, the association announced a suspension of the strike.

The resolution was signed by Dr Felix Archibong (State Chairman) and Dr Amaku Etim (State Secretary).

The association in its resolution noted that “after careful and painstaking deliberations, the Congress resolved to suspend the ongoing withdrawal of clinical services embarked upon 41 days ago, therefore our members shall resume duty on Monday, 28th August, 2023.

“The association will review the governments’ efforts with respect to search, rescue and release of Professor Ekanem Philip and other security efforts made to secure the lives and properties of citizens in two weeks”, the resolution noted.

The association, however, said that it was quite unfortunate that despite the withdrawal of clinical services and continuous peaceful protests embarked upon by the association, there has not been any evidence of proof of Life from the government or security agencies on their abducted colleague.

This the association said has left them deeply concerned and uncertain about her safety.

Insecurity in the state particularly the kidnap of medical personnel in the state has continued unabating over the years.

Within the past five years, fourteen medical doctors and several relatives have been kidnapped within the state.

This has brought untold hardship and psychological trauma to families of medical doctors in the state.