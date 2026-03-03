New Telegraph

March 3, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Insecurity: Criminologists Advise…

Insecurity: Criminologists Advise Disu To Decentralise Tactical Squads

The Nigeria Society for Criminology (NSC) President Oludayo Tade has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tunji Disu to decentralize the tactical squad to zonal commands for efficiency and proactive response to crime.

In a congratulatory message to Disu, the professor said empowering zonal commands with the best hands and modern policing gadgets would ensure prompt response time to crime and improve the success rate.

He emphasized the need for Disu to deploy his experiences to check the rising crimes and criminality in the country, while also advising him to ensure that police officers are exposed to contemporary training in modern policing strategies and technology.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He called on President Bola Tinubu to support the police with increased funding to improve their capacity and welfare in order to empower them to protect lives and properties as the leading agency in internal security.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Foundation Sues NASS, Clerk Over Nondisclosure Of Budgets, Sessional Records
Read Next

At Least 169 People Killed In South Sudan Attack