Insecurity: Criminologists Advise Disu To Decentralise Tactical Squads

The Nigeria Society for Criminology (NSC) President Oludayo Tade has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tunji Disu to decentralize the tactical squad to zonal commands for efficiency and proactive response to crime.

In a congratulatory message to Disu, the professor said empowering zonal commands with the best hands and modern policing gadgets would ensure prompt response time to crime and improve the success rate.

He emphasized the need for Disu to deploy his experiences to check the rising crimes and criminality in the country, while also advising him to ensure that police officers are exposed to contemporary training in modern policing strategies and technology.

He called on President Bola Tinubu to support the police with increased funding to improve their capacity and welfare in order to empower them to protect lives and properties as the leading agency in internal security.