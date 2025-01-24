Insecurity: Court Proscribes Lakurawa Sect, Declares It Terrorist Organisation

Share

A Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday ordered the proscription of the Lakurawa sect and other similar groups in any part of Nigeria, especially in the North West and North Central. Justice James Omotosho in a ruling on the ex parte originating summons filed by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi also declared the group as a terrorist organisation.

The judge said: “It is hereby ordered as follows: ‘That an order is hereby made declaring the activities of the Lakurawa Sect and other similar groups In any part of Nigeria, especially in the North West and North Central Regions of Nigeria as acts of terrorism and illegality

‘That an order is hereby made proscribing the existence of the Lakurawa and other similar groups in any part of Nigeria, especially in the North West and North Central Regions of Nigeria. ‘Either in groups or as Individuals by whatsoever names they are called and publishing same in the Official Gazette and two (2) National Dailies.

‘That an order is hereby made proscribing any person or group of persons from participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities evolving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intention or otherwise of the Lakurawa under any other name or platform, however, called or described.

‘That an order is hereby made proscribing all other groups in Nigeria by whatever name called with similar objectives as the Lakurawa which Include but not limited to banditry, kidnapping for ransom, kidnapping for marriage, mass abduction of school children and other citizens, cattle rustling, enslavement, imprisonment, severe deprivation of physical liberty, torture, rape, sexual slavery, enforced prostitution, forced pregnancy, other forms of sexual violence, attacks and killings n communities , commuters and wanton destruction of lives and properties in Nigeria’.”

The reports that the AGF in the ex parte application asked the court for four orders which were granted by the court. An Assistant Director in the Ministry of Justice, David Kaswe, moved the motion dated January 13 and filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (PPF), M.B. Abubakar.

Akawu said the Lakurawa sect/group had been involved in acts of terrorism, including cattle rusting, kidnapping for ransom, hostage taking, attack on top government officials, attack on security personnel, propagation of their ideology to the local communities, encouraging the locals to disregard constituted authorities, etc. within Nigeria.

He said: “That these acts have caused harm, injuries and loss of lives and properties to innocent citizens of Nigeria. “That the activities of the Lakurawa sect/group pose a significant threat to national security, public peace and order in Nigeria.”

He said he had reasonable grounds to believe that the Lakurawa sect/ group met the criteria for proscription as a terrorist group under the Terrorism (Prevent and Prohibition) Act.

Akawu said it would be in the overall interest of justice, peace and security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to proscribe the Lakurawa Sect/group.

