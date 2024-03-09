Insecurity: Continued Abduction Of School Children Unacceptable – Obi

The National Leader of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has described as unacceptable, the continued abduction of school children in Nigeria, and said such will aggravate the number of out-of school children in the country.

Obi who spoke in a statement issued on his X handle on Saturday, said Nigerian children should be allowed to learn in a secure environment.

“We are again confronted with the ugly news of the abduction of over 200 pupils and students plus a teacher of local primary and junior secondary schools in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State,” he wrote.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate noted that Nigeria is already contending with an army of over 18 million out-of-school children, “arising from the closure of schools due to insecurity.

“Further attacks on schools will only aggravate these numbers, drive more children into the streets, and add to the insecurity situation of the country.”

He added that insecurity has continued to bear down on every sector of the country, adding that its negative impact on education would be more devastating for the nation.

“While every effort should be directed towards the safe release of the children, better security measures need to be implemented to avoid future occurrences,” he requested.

Obi called on the government at all levels to explore all possible means to ensure the safe release of the abducted school children.

“I urge every Nigerian to continue to work and pray for the nation so that we can collectively conquer our challenges.

“We must ensure that every Nigerian child can pursue his dreams and aspirations in a safe and secure nation. This is our duty in the new Nigeria which is possible,” he added.