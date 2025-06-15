Insecurity: Construct Highway Along River Benue, Olofu Urges FG

Share

As insecurity continues to plague rural communities across Nigeria, former Benue State Commissioner for Finance, David Olofu, has called on the Federal Government to construct a highway along the River Benue corridor, from Lokoja in Kogi State through Benue to Taraba State, as a strategic solution to deter criminal elements operating in the area.

Olofu made the call during a visit to communities in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State that were recently attacked by suspected herdsmen. Affected communities include Ankpali Edikwu, Ojantele/Akpete, and Ikobi.

According to him, the vast, ungoverned stretches along the river have become safe havens for criminal elements who use the cover of the terrain to launch deadly attacks on villages.

“These criminal elements usually take advantage of the vulnerability of these spaces as their habitat from where they hide to carry out nefarious activities,” he said.

He explained that constructing a coastal highway along the river’s corridor would not only enhance the movement of security personnel but also unlock economic opportunities for rural communities.

“With good roads, our military and security agencies can swiftly respond to distress calls. But without proper access, it becomes difficult to reach these communities in time to prevent or contain attacks,” Olofu noted.

During the visit, Olofu donated cash relief to victims and emphasized the need for improved infrastructure, especially in rural areas. He has previously supported the region through scholarships and free healthcare initiatives targeted at vulnerable residents in Benue South Senatorial District.

The philanthropist also urged the Benue State Government to establish a Border Communities Development Commission (BCDC) to focus on the needs of frontline communities frequently affected by conflict.

On community defense, he charged youths not to leave the responsibility of securing their towns to elders and vulnerable groups, but instead, to organize into vigilante groups to protect their people.

“The frequency of these unprovoked attacks has become an epidemic. We must unite, regardless of tribe, creed, religion, or political affiliation, to collectively confront this menace,” he said.

Also speaking, Professor David Salifu, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Apa Legacy Sustainability Initiatives, explained that their mission was purely humanitarian.

“We are not here because of politics. We are here because of love, mutual respect, and concern for our people,” he said, praying for peace in the region.

In his remarks, elder statesman Bernard Omaiye commended Olofu and the Foundation for their consistent humanitarian interventions, which he said have greatly impacted the people of Benue South.

Meanwhile, the clan head of Edikwu, David Otokpa, and the Aadu of Edikwu, Chief Elaigwu Abutu, disclosed that the Ankpali Edikwu attack left 12 people dead and many others seriously injured. They expressed gratitude to Olofu and his team for showing solidarity in their time of grief.

