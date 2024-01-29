Insecurity, Constitution Amendment, Electoral Reforms Top Priority As Reps Resume

As the House of Representatives reconvene from the Christmas and New Year holidays on Tuesday, it has promised to pay special attention to the growing insecurity across the country, constitution amendment and reform of the electoral system.

The lower chamber is also set to expand its investigation into allegations of corruption, especially in the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), the state of the economy and immediate resolution of the crisis in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), involving Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.

The Chairman of the House committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi jr disclosed this in a press statement issued Monday night in Abuja.

He said “The country is currently experiencing rising security challenges in the form of kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities. Even Abuja, the federal capital territory, has not been left out, and has witnessed the abduction and murder of innocent citizens.

“The Plateau crisis, which elicited a statement from Mr. Speaker, amongst other security issues in the country, continues to put these issues on the front burner. Expectations are rife that the People’s House will take bold steps in addressing insecurity from a legislative standpoint”.

The spokesperson informed that “As the House resumes, Nigerians would be looking to the Rt. Benjamin Kalu-led House Committee on Constitution Review to make progress in the efforts for further amendments to the 1999 constitution (as amended)”.

He noted that “There have been increased calls from stakeholders, on the need for the National Assembly to cure the 1999 Constitution of its perceived defects. The efforts of previous assemblies, which have resulted in five alterations to the document between 2003 and 2023, is widely considered inadequate.

“Agitations for amendments to key areas have intensified, including calls for the establishment of state and community-led police structures; justice sector reforms; fiscal federalism; strengthening local government administration and increased devolution of power; e.t.c”

Rotimi added that “As preparations intensify for the off-cycle elections in some states of the federation in the second half of 2024, the calls for electoral reforms will continue to dominate conversations in the country. Nigerians will be looking to the National Assembly for key reforms of the electoral process as we promised in our legislative agenda, to, amongst other things, improve the transparency and credibility of democratic ritual of elections, provide for stiff sanctions for electoral offences, and stem the judiciary’s influence on the electoral process, and ‘over-judicialisation’ of electoral outcomes in a way that undermines public confidence, and could erode the legitimacy of political leadership”.

Continuing, he said “On resumption, the House is expected to undertake more public hearings (including investigative panels) to probe a number of issues before the various standing committees. Between June and December 2023, the House constituted 30 ad-hoc Committees to conduct investigative hearings and make recommendations on pressing national issues for necessary legislative action. With the reports of 25 already submitted and four considered, the reports of the other committees will occupy the front burner on resumption”.

On the state of the economy, he revealed that “In spite of major efforts by the Federal Government to boost economic growth, a lot still needs to be done to ameliorate the pains felt by constituents across the country. The House will continue to support the Executive arm of government in the implementation of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, and hold entities of the executive arm of government accountable.

“Efforts in these regards will include ensuring efficient and effective deployment of public resources especially through the use of hearings and oversight visits. The House will also enhance the sectoral debates started in November 2023, to promote transparency and accountability in government operations in line with our Legislative Agenda.

“Last but not least, in line with the legislative agenda, the House is expected to take key legislative actions on key foreign policy imperatives, including the need to address the current impasse in the ECOWAS region. This is because peace and stability in the region has implications on our domestic affairs”.