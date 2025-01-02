Insecurity: Considers Turji’s Threats Seriously, Bafarawa Tells Govts

Share

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa has urged the Federal and State Governments to take seriously the threat by notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji to launch attacks in Zamfara and Sokoto states.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Turji had threatened to unleash terror unless his demands were met, particularly the release of his arrested brother, Bala Wurgi.

Bafarawa a one-time governor of Sokoto State also warned that if the government fails to address Turji’s concerns, he may carry out his threats, which would worsen the already dire security situation in the region.

The former governor emphasized the need for the government to take proactive measures to prevent Turji’s attacks and protect the lives and properties of citizens.

This comes at a time when APC chieftain Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi noted that over 50 villages in Shinkafi, Zamfara State, have been deserted due to fear of Turji’s threats.

This mass migration has highlighted the escalating insecurity in the region, with residents calling on the government to restore peace and stability.

Turji, a notorious bandit leader, has been responsible for numerous attacks and killings in northwest Nigeria, particularly in Zamfara and Sokoto states.

His threats have created widespread fear and anxiety among residents, who are urging the government to take decisive action to address the security challenges.

Meanwhile, local reports have it that the notorious bandits kingpin terrorising some parts of Sokoto and Zamfara State, Bello Turni has started imposing conditions of restrictions on travellers flying Shinkafi to Gusau roads at the beginning of the new year 2025.

Local reports stated that Turji attacked, burnt down and kidnapped passengers of vehicles at the Kwanar Jaloup area of the Shinkafi area.

Turji issued a stiff ultimatum to the people using the road to desist or face the consequences saying until his relatives who are in security custody were released.

The roads affected some major roads of Gusau to Shinkafi and Shinkafi to Sokoto to Gundumi areas.

