Insecurity: Confusion, Uncertainty As High Profile Bandit, Dogo Gide Hospitalized

The residents of Sokoto State were thrown into confusion and uncertaincies as notorious bandit, Dogo Gide was said to be admitted and died in a private hospital in Sokoto metropolis.

Some community members interviewed on the issue and who did not want their names published said the development was a great feat in the fight against banditry.

However, the reports of the death of the bandits’ kingpin went viral on social media platforms, generating confusion and uncertainty, especially among Sokoto communities.

A report said that the confrontation occurred in the rugged terrain of Madada forest in Maru Local Government Area on March 12, 2024.

It further said Dogo Gide succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained during a confrontation with the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD).

According to reports, despite sustaining severe injuries, Dogo Gide was reportedly smuggled into a hospital in Mabera, Sokoto, Sokoto State where he eventually died.

The presence of Gide in the hospital was allegedly facilitated by a security operative currently in custody, raising questions about the possible collusion within the security ranks.

Meanwhile, the security reports trending in social media have it that already the military authorities have detained a security officer who was said to have assisted in hospitalising notorious bandit, Dogo Gide in the Mabera area of Sokoto State

The concerned citizens also urged both state and federal governments to respond by taking decisive measures on those who allegedly smuggled the bandit and the hospital that admitted and gave medical treatment to the notorious terrorist in Sokoto to save as a deterrent to others.

All efforts by our correspondent in the state to get the response of the police and other security agencies on the issue failed.