Insecurity: Commissioner Charges Staff On Strategies To Forestall Security Breach

Niger State Commissioner, Ministry of Homeland Security, Muhammad Abdullahi Bello has charged staff of the Ministry to show more commitment in the discharge of their responsibilities towards the development of the State.

Abdullahi Bello enjoined the Staff of the Ministry during his assumption in office to support the present administration’s commitment to fashioning out strategies that would bring lasting solutions as well as forestall any breach of security in the State.

The Commissioner further urged the Ministry staff to make their Offices a model for service delivery, good governance and efficiency, stressing that these would go a long way in adding value to what the present administration is doing in repositioning Service for optimal performance.

According to him, “the Ministry would adopt the highest standard of professionalism and ethics in accordance with best global practices, therefore all hands must be on deck to impact positively on the people of the State”.

While appreciating Governor Umar Bago for the confidence reposed in him, the Commissioner added that he would do every humanly possible to justify the trust reposed in him.

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Homeland Security, Alhaji Abdulrahim Tariq assured the Commissioner of the unflinching support of the entire Staff of the Ministry in ensuring the realization of the governor’s manifestos.