Insecurity: Command Old Students Urge Govt To Engage Youth In Sporting Activities

The Abuja chapter of the Command Secondary School Old Students Association (COMKADOSA), has appealed to governments at all levels to engage young people in sporting and other meaningful activities, as part of measures to contain insecurity in parts of the country.

Chairman of COMKADOSA (Abuja chapter), Aaron Ogar, gave the charge on Saturday night during the association’s end-of-year dinner, held “to celebrate ourselves and thank God for the gift of life”.

Ogar, who expressed concern about the security situation in the country, expressed optimism that youth employment will turn the tide substantially He said: “The year has come to an end, and in all organisations, they tend to have a gathering for themselves.

“So, we have decided to come together as old students; this is what we do every year; to celebrate ourselves. To thank God for the gift of life.”

Asked to proffer solution to the state of Insecurity in the country, he said: “Insecurity is caused by very few factors, one being lack of job opportunities, inadequate (proper) home training of our kids and youths.