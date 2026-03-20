Insecurity: Col Nyiam Pushes For Security Overhaul, Backs Regional Armed Forces

Col Tony Nyiam, one of the leaders of the foiled April 22, 1990, coup against the military regime of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, yesterday called for a sweeping restructuring of the security architecture to tackle the worsening security situation in the country.

According to him, the current centralised framework is incapable of addressing the complex and evolving nature of the security threats.

Speaking in an interview on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, the retired Colonel said decades of structural imbalance, inherited colonial frameworks, and deep-seated internal contradictions have combined to weaken the country’s ability to effectively respond to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and communal violence.

According to him, the current system alienates local populations from the process of defending their own communities, thereby weakening intelligence gathering, eroding trust between security agencies and civilians, and ultimately slowing down response times in crises.

Nyiam said: “What we have today is a structure that, in many respects, behaves like an army of occupation rather than a people-oriented security system.

“You deploy troops to territories where they have no cultural, linguistic, or social connection, and then you expect them to gather intelligence effectively and respond with precision. “It doesn’t work that way because security is deeply rooted in local knowledge and trust.”