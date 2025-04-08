Insecurity: COAS Meets Stakeholders In Plateau, Sues For Peace

Share

Following the attacks on some communities in Plateau State, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, yesterday convened a peace meeting with stakeholders in the area.

Oluyede met with the stakeholders in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, which came under the recent attack.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that on April 2, gunmen attacked Hurti, Ruwi, Josho, Daffo, Manguna and other communities of the LGA. More than 40 persons were killed, 383 houses were destroyed, and 1,000 persons were displaced following the attack.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang had described the attacks and killings as a coordinated crime sponsored by conflict merchants and not farmerherder clashes.

Addressing the stakeholders, Oluyede said the meeting was part of a Non-kinetic approach towards ensuring peaceful coexistence in Bokkos and environs. The COAS called on the residents of the locality to be tolerant, forgive each other, and embrace peace at all times.

He promised that troops would continue to be neutral, professional, and fair to all irrespective of tribe and religion He, however, said this could only be possible if the people made concerted efforts to cooperate with the authorities.

He said: “The security agencies can deploy battalion of troops to Bokkos, and yet we may not achieve the desired peace.

“The security agencies don’t have the number to deploy personnel to everywhere, so we must learn to coexist together as a people. “Peace in Bokkos and Plateau is possible, but that can be achieved only when we all agree to eschew violence and embrace peace.”

The COAS also assured the people that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be arrested and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The COAS, however, promised to deploy more security personnel to the affected communities to protect lives and property Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Folusho Oyinlola, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), thanked the COAS for organising the meeting.

Oyinlola, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, said that the stakeholders’ engagement was apt, considering the rising security challenges in the locality.

