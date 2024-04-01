Insecurity: COAS Inaugurates Multiple Projects In Sokoto

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, has stated that the essence of the Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) projects being executed across the country is part of the army’s non-kinetic approach to combat security challenges facing the country.

The COAS made this known while commissioning some projects executed under the Chief of Army Staff’s Special Intervention Projects in Sokoto South Local Government Area at the weekend. The COAS, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, Major-Gen. Godwin Michael Mutkut, maintained that it is heart-warming that Sokoto State has enjoyed relative peace, despite the activities of bandits and other criminal elements in the North West.

This he attributed to the cordial relations the Nigerian Army has enjoyed over the years with the good people of the state. The COAS further stated that the people’s support to the Nigerian Army has contributed immensely to the successes of operations within Sokoto State.