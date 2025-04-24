Insecurity: COAS Gives Troops Marching Order To Free Kwara, Niger Of Bandits

Share

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Olufemi Oluyede, has given a marching order to troops of the Nigerian Army to flush out bandits terrorising the people of Baruten and Kaiama Local Government Areas of Kwara State and Borgu in the Kainji forest of Niger State within one month.

Addressing the troops at the 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Cantonment, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday, Oloyede said the Nigerian army would not allow the insurgency in the north east to escalate to the north central.

The Army Chief said it is the responsibility of the Nigerian Army to protect the territorial integrity of the nation, adding that: “No single part of the territory would be allowed to be taken away by insurgents in any form whatsoever.

The Chief of Army Staff, who inspected the military guard of honour at the 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Cantonment said: “I’m giving you one month from now to recover all territories in Baruten, Kaiama and other areas in Kainji forest to the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

“The bandits must be flushed out of the Nigerian territory in the next one month. “All of you have promised to fight and recover whatever the insurgents might have taken from the country and I believe you will keep the promise.”

Oluyede, who explained that he was going round the country to ensure that the country becomes better. He said: “The country was having some challenges and we have to push the insurgents out of the country.

“In the next one month, I don’t want to see any one of the insurgents in our borders again.”

