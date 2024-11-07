Insecurity: COAS’ Death Won’t Derail Ongoing Operations – DHQ

Share

…as troops recover 9,506 arms, ammunition

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured that the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, will not affect ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations across the country.

Lagbaja, the 23rd Army Chief, passed away on Tuesday, after battling an undisclosed illness with gallantry.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure at a briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said the Military will be “inspired by his (Lagbaja’s) actions on the battlefield as a war commander as well as his strong desire to defeat the terrorist in order to end the war”.

To buttress the position, the spokesperson disclosed that troops recovered a total of 480 weapons, as well as 9,026 assorted ammunition in the last one-week.

During the period under review also, troops seized 3,226,645 litres of stolen crude oil, 763,860 litres of illegally refined AGO, as well as 12,690 litres of PMS.

“Accordingly, the military will continue to work decisively to kill the terrorists, stop the insecurity in the nation and ensure the safety of citizens.

“The armed forces remain in a good and strong position in this war, and will win this war”, Buba stated.

He further noted that troops have done a tremendous job of significantly dismantling terror groups across theatres of operation.

“Our strategy remains to undermine the ability of these terror groups and their cohorts.

“Troops conducted simultaneous strikes on several terrorist enclaves and hideouts across the country.

“The Airforce carried out bombardments and air interdiction on these terrorist hideouts and enclaves with precision, thereby diminishing the fighting capabilities of this terrorist.

“Truly, the terrorists know that they cannot match our military strength. The options open to them are to surrender or be killed on the battlefield. Accordingly, some terrorist leaders, commanders and combatants have indicated to surrender. We are opening a surrendering corridor for that purpose.”

He concluded: “It is noteworthy, to state that, in October 2024, troops neutralized 481 terrorists. Other details are that troops arrested 741 persons including terrorists. Troops also rescued 492 kidnapped hostages.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 480 weapons and 9,026 assorted ammunition. Whilst they denied the oil theft of an estimated sum of close to #4 bn (N3,896,400.960.00) only.

“Breakdown for the month of October includes and is not limited to the following: 263 AK47 rifles, 81 locally fabricated guns, 91 Dane guns, 76 pump action guns, 5,683 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,944 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 642 cartridges, 160 assorted arms and 1,526 assorted ammunitions.

“Others are 3,226,645 litres of stolen crude oil, 763,860 litres of illegally refined AGO and 12,690 litres of PMS amongst other item.”

