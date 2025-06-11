Insecurity: CNPP Rejects Call For Emergency Rule In Benue

Share

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has condemned recent calls for the declaration of a state of emergency in Benue State, warning that any such move would be unconstitutional, undemocratic, and a dangerous precedent for governance in Nigeria.

The group, in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, stated that while it acknowledges the gravity of the security challenges in Benue State and other parts of the country, the Federal Government cannot use illegality to fight criminality.

The group’s position adds to growing public discourse on the government’s handling of security, constitutional governance, and the future of Nigeria’s democratic institutions amid increasing instability.

According to CNPP, while the recent call for the declaration of a state of emergency in Benue State by Catholic priests under the aegis of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) is unclear on the fate of elected officials, no elected officials should be unconstitutionally removed.

“The idea of declaring a state of emergency, especially if it involves the suspension or removal of democratically elected officials, is a blatant violation of the constitution and an affront to the principles of democratic governance. “Any attempt to undermine the will of the people under the guise of restoring order is unacceptable, and we warn against any executive overreach that could plunge the country further into constitutional crisis,” CNPP said.

The group also expressed concern over reports that foreign mercenaries and terrorist groups allegedly operating in Benue State are being used to settle local political disputes, and called on President Bola Tinubu, in his role as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, to act swiftly and lawfully.

“Rather than entertain undemocratic solutions, the Federal Government must confront the crisis with the urgency, clarity, and legality it demands. We, therefore call on President Tinubu to immediately order the flushing out of these foreign mercenaries and armed groups destabilizing Benue State.

“Their presence is a threat not only to the people of Benue but to the peace and security of the entire nation. Benue State, commonly referred to as the ‘food basket of the nation’ has suffered recurrent violent attacks, often attributed to militant herdsmen and other armed groups,” the group said.

Waring that failure to secure Benue threatens Nigeria’s broader food security, CNPP added: “The ongoing attacks on its rural farming communities are already having dire consequences on food availability and affordability nationwide.

“With food inflation at record highs and millions of Nigerians struggling to survive under an economically mismanaged system, the loss of Benue to terrorism is not just a regional problem, it is a national catastrophe.”

The group criticized the Federal Government for failing to fulfill its constitutional duty to protect lives and property, calling for an end to what it described as a pattern of excuse-making from the presidency.

It said: “The continued killings, kidnappings, cattle rustling, attacks by killer herdsmen, and other criminal acts across the country point to a failure of leadership and coordination at the highest level. It is no longer acceptable for the presidency to shift blame.

Nigerians deserve protection.” The group also referenced the situation in Rivers State, warning against making it a template for other states, saying recent political tension in the state has raised concerns about executive overreach and constitutional breaches.

According to CNPP, “the illegality currently unfolding in Rivers State, where the rule of law and democratic norms are being subverted, must not become a precedent for similar actions in other parts of Nigeria as we will resist any attempt to turn Nigeria into a state where constitutional democracy is sacrificed on the altar of expediency and political manipulation.”

Proffering solutions, the group urged the Tinubu administration to immediately deploy security forces to dismantle terrorist and mercenary networks in Benue State; issue a clear presidential directive for lawful and intelligence-led security operations; respect democratic institutions and refrain from any actions that target elected officials and implement transparent and comprehensive peace strategies across troubled regions.

“The time to act is now. Nigeria cannot afford to lose its food basket to terrorism, nor can we afford to lose our democracy to executive lawlessness. The people of Benue deserve peace. The people of Nigeria deserve justice. And democracy must be preserved at all costs.” CNPP said.

