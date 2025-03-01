Insecurity: Cleric Urges FG To Embrace Community Policing

Share

Former Chairman of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Kwara State chapter and Vice Chairman of the Kwara State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Moses Ademola Popoola, has called on the Federal Government to take decisive actions in addressing inflation and insecurity, stressing that price control and community policing are critical to national stability.

Speaking on the sideline of the inauguration and investiture of the new OAIC officers in Ilorin, the State capital, Popoola, who lauded the private sector’s efforts, spearheaded by Aliko Dangote, to lower petroleum prices as the need arises, insisted that the government should do more to ensure that the citizens benefit from such reductions.

He added: “The President should find a way to regulate prices and make food more affordable.

“The price of petrol has dropped, but has anyone reduced the price of their goods? These are the kinds of gaps the government must bridge.”

On insecurity, the cleric, while acknowledging the ongoing federal government’s efforts, stressed the need for a more proactive approach to rein in criminals who have made it difficult for people to sleep with their two eyes closed.

He particularly advocated the essence of embracing community policing, saying local security people are familiar with the terrain and can respond faster to security breaches.

“I won’t say the government is not trying, but they can do better. Let us embrace community policing because local security personnel know their people and can respond faster to threats.

“In addition, if the soldiers and police are not enough, let them recruit more security personnel and ensure that the recruits serve the nation’s interest,” he added.

Popoola, however, urged Nigerian leaders to learn from past administrations and always seek wise counsel to steer the country towards progress while praying for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Addressing the newly inaugurated OAIC officers, he encouraged teamwork and commitment to advancing the organisation’s mission and mandate.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected State Chairman of the OAIC, Thomas Oluleye Adeboye, pledged to lead with integrity and inclusivity, emphasising that leadership within the organisation is a divine calling and not an avenue for personal gain or aggrandisement.

He said, “This position is a divine arrangement, and I accept it with full responsibility. My heart overflows with gratitude to God for making this day possible.”

Adeboye, who is a member of the Celestial Church of Christ, noted that his election marks the return of the OAIC leadership to the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) after 26 years, recalling his initial reluctance to accept the nomination due to internal politics, but later embraced the role after seeking divine guidance.

“I first rejected the offer out of fear, but after praying, I realised that leadership is a responsibility given from above,” he stated, quoting John 4:27: ‘A man can receive nothing, except it be given him from heaven.

Adeboye outlined his vision for the OAIC, vowing to build on the achievements of his predecessors while introducing reforms that would strengthen the organisation.

“My leadership will focus on development projects, seminars, crusades, and conventions that will make OAIC a household name in Kwara State. We will promote unity among denominations and uphold the OAIC constitution,” he assured.

He emphasised that his administration would be inclusive, ensuring that all executive members and church leaders actively participate in decision-making.

“I will not work alone. Past leaders and every OAIC member will be involved in shaping our future. We must put aside past grievances and work as one family,” he urged.

Adeboye announced plans to facilitate the proper registration of churches under OAIC, warning against fraudulent practices.

“No one is authorised to collect money or issue registration certificates on behalf of OAIC. Churches interested in joining must follow the proper process through the General Secretary’s office,” he clarified.

He also emphasised that OAIC representatives in the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) must remain active in OAIC activities.

“All OAIC members serving in CAN must be committed to our meetings and responsibilities. Anyone failing to do so will be withdrawn from their CAN positions,” he warned.

Adeboye called on OAIC members to support his administration with prayers, constructive criticism, and suggestions to move the organisation forward.

Expressing gratitude to those who supported his election, Adeboye assured the Celestial Church of Christ community that he would uphold their trust.

“I represent not just myself but the Celestial Church of Christ, and I will work tirelessly to justify the confidence reposed in me,” he vowed.

As he began his tenure, Adeboye urged OAIC members to embrace love, unity, and selflessness, quoting John 13:34-35: ‘By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye love one another.’

The Youth Wing Leader of the OAIC, Seun Oyeniyi, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve and reassured members of their commitment to progress.

“This administration will be inclusive, and we are dedicated to moving the organisation forward,” he said.

