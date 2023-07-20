Insecurity: Clark Warns Tinubu Against Scrapping Niger Delta Amnesty Programme

Leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday urged President Bola Tinubu not to succumb to the temptation of scrapping the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) established for ex-militants in the Niger Delta region. Clark, a former Minister of Information, gave the advice at a news conference in Abuja.

He warned that scrapping the programme and abandoning the ex-militants to their fate, could lead to a resurgence of their agitation for resource control which would impact negatively on oil exploration and production in the region and ultimately on the national economy.

Clark expressed disagreement with a former Governor of Zamfara State, Sen Ahmed Sani Yerima over the latter’s recent advise to the Federal Government to grant amnesty to the armed bandits terrorising the North West region of Nigeria just as was done to the militants and agitators in the Niger Delta region. According to him, any attempt to equate the ex-militants in the Niger Delta with the bandits and terrorist groups in the North would be a criminal and obnoxious comparison.

He accused Yerima and his co-travellers of being envious of the ex-militants in the Niger Delta and the programme designed to disarm and reintegrate them into the society. Clark explained that whereas the Niger Delta militants fought and sought government’s intervention on the issues of environmental pollution and dehumanising exclusion from participation in the oil and gas industry operating at their backyards, the bandits operating in the North have been operating like rebels without a justifiable cause.

He said: “The case of the Niger Delta agitators is quite different from the case of these murderous, bloodthirsty villains who have taken up arms against the state, using different names, whether as Boko Haram, bandits, killer herdsmen and kidnappers. “What is it they are demanding? Initially, we were told that as Boko Haram, they were against western education. “Then they started killing, maiming and destroying properties.”