New Telegraph

December 6, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 6, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Insecurity: CISLAC Urges…

Insecurity: CISLAC Urges Creation Of Community Situation Rooms

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC), has said for Nigeria to get it right in the efforts of tackling Insecurities and threats to Peace, there must be an Institutionalisation of adequate data protection system backed by modern technology on information gathering to ensure information secrecy on Early Warning signals.

Speaking yesterday in Kano, while showcasing Policy Briefs on Early Warning and Early Response, organized by CISLAC, TI, the Executive Director CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said Adequate resource allocation to response institutions and well-remunerated personnel to facilitate coordination and efficiency in the response process, together with the creation of a Community Response Room is urgently needed in Nigeria.

Similarly, he explained that building a proactive leadership structure with adequate synergy among traditional rulers and community leaders to prioritise the needs and expectations of their communities in communal demands to prevent potential conflict should be entrenched.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Ex-Akwa-Ibom First Lady Counsels Women On Nation Building, Parenting
Read Next

62-Yr-Old Retiree Wins N20m Remi Tinubu’s Garden Competition
Share
Copy Link
×