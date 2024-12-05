Insecurity: CISLAC Urges Creation Of Community Situation Rooms

Share

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC), has said for Nigeria to get it right in the efforts of tackling Insecurities and threats to Peace, there must be an Institutionalisation of adequate data protection system backed by modern technology on information gathering to ensure information secrecy on Early Warning signals.

Speaking yesterday in Kano, while showcasing Policy Briefs on Early Warning and Early Response, organized by CISLAC, TI, the Executive Director CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said Adequate resource allocation to response institutions and well-remunerated personnel to facilitate coordination and efficiency in the response process, together with the creation of a Community Response Room is urgently needed in Nigeria.

Similarly, he explained that building a proactive leadership structure with adequate synergy among traditional rulers and community leaders to prioritise the needs and expectations of their communities in communal demands to prevent potential conflict should be entrenched.

