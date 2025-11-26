Insecurity: Chibok Still Under Heavy Taxation, Terror Attacks –Communities

Chibok communities in Abuja yesterday said Boko Haram fighters had imposed heavy taxation on residents. Some members of the communities, at a press conference coordinated by Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) Movement, said apart from many of their daughters who are still being held in captivity by the terrorists, several of their towns and villages had been controlled by the blood thirsty terrorists.

The Kibaku (Chibok) Area Development Association (KADA) National President Dauda Iliya and spokesman Manessah Allen said life had become more brutish in the areas following intensified attacks and killings this month. They lamented that the attacks and killings in the communities were not being reported because the government had blocked access and prevented reporters from assessing the real situation on the ground.

The group said: “These attacks have been visited upon Chibok set tlements even beyond the borders of Borno State, such as Dagwaba in the neighboring Adamawa State. “Other villages attacked this month are Kwaple (a total of seven attacks in 2025 alone) and Kautikar,i only a day after the mayhem in Shikarkir.”

The communities also alleged that while the terrorists had intensified the attacks and killings, the Borno State Government had not demonstrated commitment to the plight of the communities and the welfare of the people. They said: “Boko Haram terrorists are the perpetrators of these attacks in Kibaku land. “

To further exacerbate the issues, the Borno State Government is clearly unwilling or unable to assist Chibok LGA regarding these attacks.” The communities added: “Boko Haram terrorists are known to be imposing all manner of taxes on some Chibok communities. “For example, Kwaranglum ward, where a whole ward is now left to terrorists as a government within the Nigerian State.”