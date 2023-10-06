Insecurity: Checkpoints as Extortion Points

Genesis

No doubt, the security challenges in the South- East zone of the country may have given verve to some unorthodox security practices and even added some unwholesome twists to regular security measures like the checkpoints and roadblocks, in that the modus operandi of the security agencies that mount and man the checkpoints has continued to raise many posers.

Many have wondered whether the security personnel are unleashed on the people without defined rules of engagement or any operational directives on adherence to the rules of engagement. Many wonder if their mandate is primarily to harass, intimidate, humiliate and exploit the people such that regardless of the public outcry, the authorities turn a deaf ear.

It is common knowledge that the roadblocks and checkpoints have done little or nothing to curb the nagging insecurity in the zone. Rather, almost on a daily basis, reports of arson, killing and kidnapping are recorded in Anambra, Ebonyi and Imo in particular and in some isolated cases, Abia and Enugu States. It remains to be seen how the military and police checkpoints have helped the situation.

How it is

From all intents and purposes, the checkpoints seem targeted at innocent citizens who use the roads in their daily businesses and work. It is always an embarrassing spectacle to see passengers disembark from their vehicles, at the orders of the security personnel, to walk across the barricades sometimes with hands raised under rain or shine. This is, in spite, of the age or health condition of the passenger.

Then, the palm-greasing ritual that is gradually being normalized in our roadways today. Can the activities of IPOB/ ESN justify the alarming number of roadblocks and checkpoints on South-East roads? The question again, IPOB/ESN is not more dangerous than Boko Haram, ISWAP, the bandits and kidnappers that have made the Northern part of Nigeria among the most dreaded territories on earth, yet these chains of roadblocks and checkpoints are not found on Northern roads.

The development has been described by many as a deliberate, systematic circumscription of the fundamental rights of the people. In all major roads in the zone there are countless roadblocks and checkpoints. At Bende, Abia State on the Bende-Ohafia Federal Road, for instance, there are such checkpoints. A military personnel once stopped a passenger car and ordered all the passengers to disembark.

Passengers’ views

Reason: the driver had asked the soldier, just to be sure he (the driver) understood him, “officer, did you say I should park? The soldier fumed and retorted: “are you asking me? Who are you that I cannot order you to park? Okay, you are going to offload everything you are carrying. Everybody in the car come down!”

It took the intervention of his colleagues, obviously his senior, to let the car and its passengers continue the journey. Also, from Bende to Ozu Abam on the same road is another checkpoint. The daily experience in the hands of the security personnel is better imagined. “The checkpoints have made the South-East zone look like a war zone,” according to a prominent politician, Chief Chekwas Okorie.

Okorie said he would write to the President, Bola Tinubu, to draw his attention to the ugly scenario and demand a review of the policy. Chief Okorie said the situation calls for urgent action, “we didn’t have it this bad during the war.”

Reassuring issues

“Every time we have a new IGP, he will tell you the roadblocks and checkpoints will be dismantled. As it is now, it is a deliberate plan to subjugate the South-East and put it through another war experience. I have not seen it reduce crime – kidnapping or the activities of unknown gunmen. They use civilian small boys to collect money from the commuters.

Our governors pass through this every day but because they drive through in their convoy, they don’t know what their people pass through at the checkpoints. Anambra is worse than any other State in Nigeria. The gain of the second Niger Bridge has been lost. I don’t know how the soldiers do the security work on the checkpoints. You don’t see them with walkie-talkies so that if there is any suspected security breach they could radio the next checkpoint, nor do they search the vehicles.

Sometimes, I suspect they are illegal roadblocks. I hope our government will look into the issue. The roadblocks have caused more harm as people cannot meet business appointments, social engagements and religious duties.” He said the situation is worse in Anambra, perhaps “because they have so many rich people.”

“We don’t need these checkpoints as a security measure at this time” said retired Director of Operations of DSS, Chief Raymond Nkemdirim. He said it was embarrassing to see checkpoints all over the place as if in a war situation. “These days, security issues are handled through technology. We can use drones, satellites, and other means. These will give better results than the proliferation of roadblocks. You don’t see such things around the streets of the UK or US.

Why can’t we copy our contemporaries and what is modern and not following the colonial method. Why do we continue to do what is not working? It affects our businesses, social engagements, our time in everything and the aim is not achieved.”

Otti reacts

Media Adviser to Governor Alex Otti, Mr Ferdinand Ekeo- ma; debunked the allegation of complicity of South East governors. He explained that his principal has spoken against all kinds of extortion and bribery of the citizens by security agencies, whether army or police, in any part of the State. Ekeoma said there would be a security meeting of South East governors from the 28 and 29 of September where the issue would be discussed.

He however made it clear that the State government does not have absolute control over the security agencies as it is in the exclusive list. A Methodist Bishop and president of Vision Africa Radio, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, said the situation calls for concern as innocent citizens are subjected to harrowing and humiliating experiences at the checkpoints and roadblocks.

“My concern is the way innocent travellers are treated. I don’t have any problem with the security measures – checkpoints and roadblocks – but my problem is the humiliation and extortion of the people.” On whether the measure was solving the security challenges in the zone, the ADC 2023 governorship candidate in Abia State said, “they (the security personnel) are the ones to tell us if it is solving the security problem. They have the mandate to protect all of us but they don’t have the mandate to intimidate and extort innocent people.”

Impact

From Aba to Umuahia, a journey of about an hour or less, there are no less than five checkpoints. The number of checkpoints at which vehicles must stop or slow down adds inexorably to the time it takes to make the journey. Aba to Enugu, a distance of 150 kilometers, there are at least 12 army checkpoints and over 16 police checkpoints, permanently mounted. Ironically, most of the reported cases of kidnapping happen on this road.

Severally, the youth of Umunneochi and leaders of thought have lamented the ugly trend and even called for the dismantling of the checkpoints. They argue that the measure evidently serves no purpose since kidnapping and other heinous crimes have continued unabated in spite of having numerous roadblocks and checkpoints on the road.

It is saddening that those who have undergone the harrowing experience said it happened between the checkpoints. They insist that the aim of the checkpoints as security measures is obviously defeated. The experience is not different for those plying Owerri to Port Harcourt, Aba-Owerri, Enugu to Abakaliki, Awka to Onitsha to Nnewi.

There is no part of the South-East that is spared. The sad incidents of humiliation and extortion are common in about four checkpoints along the Aba – Enugu expressway. Between Ugba Junction and Owerri, there are three spots and at the boundary between Akwa Ibom and Abia states on the Umuahia – Ikot Ekpene road. Another notorious check- point is said to be at Ugwuoba, Oji River LGA in Enugu State on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

As Chief Chekwas Okorie observed, Anambra State is a jackpot for the security agents. Maybe, like he argued, because they have so many rich people. The Ihiala – Owerri – Onitsha Road checkpoint is reported to be among the most dreaded. In particular, the one located almost opposite Abbott Boys Secondary School, Ihiala, is a nightmare to those who use the road on a daily basis. Sometimes the traffic gridlock caused by the soldiers there could stretch up to one kilometer on both sides.

A regular user of the road described the experience succinctly: “The soldiers there have a makeshift house where drivers or their conductors usually go to drop money, while their passengers are forced to disembark and walk to the other end with their hands raised. If the soldiers find out that any of the passengers grumbled, the vehicle conveying them would be delayed.

During this delay, the soldiers would be insulting and abusing them and nobody dared to frown, otherwise the person would be asked to remain behind while others continue their journey.” It is also a known fact that passengers are forbidden from making or picking calls at the checkpoints and roadblocks, no matter the emergency. The penalty for such inadvertent offence range from seizure of the phone, frog jumping or delay of all the passengers.

SESSE’s role

The South-East Security and Economic Summit has come and gone. It is more than a week after the talkshop, yet no com- munique or resolution has been made public so the people of the South-East may know whether there is any action plan to mitigate the many dehumanizing experiences of residents and possibly a chance that the authorities may finally dismantle some of the checkpoints that now seems to have become extortion points in the South-East.