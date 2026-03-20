Insecurity: CDS Didn’t Indict Borno, Yobe Residents Over Terrorism Activities –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has clarified misleading reports that misrepresented the recent remarks of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on terrorism in Borno and Yobe states.

The clarification is contained in a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba, yesterday in Abuja. Uba said the report distorted the CDS’ recent remarks on counterterrorism efforts in the North-East, stressing that at no time did he generalise or indict the people of the two states.

According to him, the CDS only underscored the importance of community partnership, vigilance and collective responsibility in tackling evolving security challenges. He quoted Oluyede as saying, “the fight against terrorism is not the responsibility of the military alone. It is a collective duty”.

Uba said Oluyede only urged residents to reject terrorism and support security agencies with credible and timely information. He explained that the CDS’ call for citizens to “take ownership” of the fight aligns with global counterinsurgency practices that emphasise collaboration between security forces and local communities.

According to him, Oluyede referenced specific instances where criminal elements exploited community structures, including a case where wounded terrorists were discovered within a community after an attack on troops.

The defence spokesman said this observation was not a blanket accusation but a factual example aimed at encouraging vigilance and cooperation among residents.

He reiterated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to defending the nation’s territorial integrity and protecting law-abiding citizens, noting that significant gains continue to be recorded in ongoing operations, particularly in the North-East.

“We also urge media organisations to uphold professionalism by verifying facts and avoiding sensationalism capable of undermining public trust and national security efforts,” he said.

Uba said the CDS also commended the resilience and support of Nigerians, especially communities in Borno and Yobe, as well as the role of journalists in the collective fight against terrorism.