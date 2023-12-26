Insecurity: CDS Charges Army To Remain Steadfast Against Security Charges

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa has tasked the Nigeria Army on the need to remain steadfast against the security challenges facing the country.

Musa stated this on Tuesday in Sokoto at a special launch to mark the Christmas and New Year celebrations with officers, soldiers, men and families of the 8 Division, Sokoto.

He said the Nigerian Army can do more in fast-tracking its operations professionally with patriotism towards freeing the nation of terrorism.

General Musa said he deemed it necessary to come to Sokoto during this period and appreciate troops of the Nigerian Army and their families and encourage them for the good work they are doing in the fight against terrorists.

While encouraging them not to be tired, said the duty of the army was to bring and ensure peace was sustained in the country.

He assured Nigerians that the Nigeria Army would intensify its operations so that there would be total peace in Nigeria.

According to the CDS who was born and brought up in the caliphate ” We can do it and with God, our efforts will be crowned with success.

” We have the capacity and capability to achieve the desired success” while noting that whatever challenges are being faced, the leadership of the military remain together with the troops and families.

The CDS also seeks the support of all Nigerians saying all hands should hands put together to end insecurity challenges bedevilling the country.