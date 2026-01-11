Insecurity: CD Calls For Review Of 1990 Firearms Act

The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has called for a review of the 1990 Firearms Act, urging the Federal Government to allow state governments access to sophisticated weapons to bolster their fight against insecurity.

The National President of CD, Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, said in a statement that the Federal Government’s refusal to grant states permission to procure high-calibre firearms is undermining efforts to combat insecurity across the country.

Odili noted that the Nigerian Firearms Act of 1990, a relic of the military era, prohibits state governments from possessing automatic weapons such as AK-47s, with licensing authority resting solely with the President.

“This antiquated law has been rendered obsolete by the current security challenges facing our nation,” he said.

The pro-democracy group raised concerns over the apparent double standard in the law:

“We demand answers: who issued licenses for AK-47s used by bandits to terrorize innocent Nigerians? If not the Federal Government, the President should forthwith allow states to equip their security forces with such weapons. It is unconscionable and indescribable that the same weapons banned for states are used to perpetrate violence against law-abiding citizens.”

Odili accused the Federal Government of failing in its duty to protect citizens, arguing that the monopoly on sophisticated firearms has left states defenseless:

“The President’s failure to secure Nigeria is a blatant breach of his oath of office, which explicitly mandates him to protect the lives and property of Nigerians. His inability to do so has emboldened bandits and terrorists. We hold the President accountable and demand immediate action.”

The group urged the government to amend the Firearms Act, granting states autonomy to procure weapons and issue end-user certificates:

“The monopoly on sophisticated weapons must end. States should be empowered to combat bandits head-on, without the hindrance of bureaucratic red tape. The President must act now. Allow states to procure sophisticated firearms. It is time to prioritize citizens’ safety over the interests of a few.”

The CD concluded by emphasizing the need for citizen activism to demand accountability from leaders.

“We will not be silenced by the deafening silence of the Federal Government. We will not be deterred by the lack of action. We will continue to demand accountability and action.”