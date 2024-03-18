Insecurity: Catholic Bishop Alleges Gang up by Criminal Elements

The Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most Rev Jonas Benson, has alleged that the spate of killings and abductions in the country appears to be a gang up by some elements who would not want peace, law and order to reign in Nigeria.

Speaking at the celebration of two years in office of Governor Charles Soludo, Bishop Benson contended that; “What is happening in Nigeria is a kind of gang up. It’s as if someone is doing something to someone. We appeal to our brothers and sisters that there is no life for someone to live in the forest because of money.

They should come out so that they can be rehabilitated.” He urged both the state and federal government to take decisive actions towards combating insecurity in the country. On the worrisome power outages across the South East states, the cleric asked Governor Soludo to mobilise other governors of the zone to replicate what Chief Barth Nnaji had done in Abia State in Anambra State so that the citizenry would be saved from the daily nightmare they currently pass through.

The bishop chided parents for their woeful attitude of abandoning their children who daily leave for school at 7am and come back at 7pm, saying that it is a dangerous signal for dislocation in our homes, loss and rot to the society.