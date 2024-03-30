Insecurity can cripple democracy, Ejiofor, Amachree warn

S ecurity experts have warned that insecurity has the capacity to “cripple” democracy, even as they said that authorities intensify efforts to provide good governance at all levels. These were the views of a retired state director and an ex-assistant director (investigation and intelligence) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor and Mr. Dennis Amachree respectively. The security experts said in separate interviews that deliberate measures must be put in place to make the country secure for the people. According to Amachree; “indeed, insecurity has capacity to cripple our democracy. The insecurity challenge is already weakening our democratic institutions and processes in Nigeria. ‘For instance, the violence associated with our electoral process has prevented majority of our people from participating in elections.

In the last election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the presidential election with 8.79 million votes or 36.6% of the valid votes in a country with a population of over 200 million people. “Insecurity has also undermined public trust in the ability of the government to protect its citizens and uphold the rule of law, where everyone has equal justice under the law. “This has weakened the legitimacy of our democratic institutions. Other areas are the economic costs of insecurity. The money spent on fighting insecurity runs into billions of naira, yet Nigerians are not sleeping with their two eyes closed. “Addressing these insecurity challenges cannot be done by political rhetoric, but concrete measures should be taken to address the root causes. For instance, unemployment, and lack of opportunity fuel discontent and criminality.

“Check the inflow of weapons and terrorists, and strengthen the Nigeria Police Force and security agencies through training and provision of modern technology. “The government needs to work on honest strategic communication as well as strengthen our justice system to provide swift and equal justice under our Nigerian laws.” On his part, Ejiofor said; “Without security nothing can work. If things are not working, then democracy is under threat because people can even begin to demonstrate.” On measures that should be taken to contain the security challenges in the nation, he said: “Once you have good governance, the security situation will improve significantly. “At least, our politicians should learn to practise what they preach. You can’t be telling us to tighten our belts, and you are living ostentatious lives. So, they should lead by example.”