Insecurity: Buhari Ex-Aide Calls For NSCDC, FRSC Scrap

Senator Ita Enang, a former Presidential aide to Muhammadu Buhari has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to abolish the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Enang said the two security agencies have no impact on the fight against the rising insecurity in the country.

Enang, however, called for the establishment of state police and advised that personnel of the two agencies should be sent to their respective states to serve in the state police.

He also advised that state police should incorporate state-owned security outfits such as Amotekun and Ebube-Agu, stressing that the need for state police was urgent.

Etang urged President Tinubu to speed up the creation of state police by directing the Attorney General of the Federation to prepare an executive bill and forward it to the National Assembly for prompt treatment.

The former lawmaker said the executive bill should spell out the limitations of the functions of state police to federal police.

He said: “We should not wait for the National Assembly to finish the constitutional amendment process; we should not allow it to be part of those matters that will be considered by the Senate or the joint session of the National Assembly.

“Mr President should direct the Attorney General of the Federation to prepare an executive bill and forward it to the National Assembly so that it will be treated as a stand-alone executive bill on state police.

“The time is now for us to voluntarily have state police. The food crisis we have is an insecurity problem.”

Enang said that although he opposed the creation of state police years back because he feared that state governors would abuse it, the outfit is the solution to security challenges like banditry and kidnapping in Nigeria.