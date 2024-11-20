New Telegraph

Insecurity: Borno No Longer Epicentre Of Crisis, Says Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has reaffirmed that the state has attained a substantial level of peace and was no longer the epicentre of crisis.

This also emerged on a day Zulum received two awards for his exemplary leadership in providing security and public service to the people of Borno State.

The award, tagged “Nigeria’s Pride Award,” was jointly organised by Beauty of Nigeria TV, Africa Leadership Scorecard, and the Nationwide Reporters.

Zulum, who doubled as the special guest of honour, was represented by his special adviser on media, Alhaji Dauda Iliya, said: “Borno State, once the epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency, has, by the grace of Almighty Allah, reclaimed its identity as the Home of Peace and Hospitality.

“In the last five years, we have resettled over one million displaced persons in their communities from IDP camps.

“Thousands of houses have been built or rehabilitated in conflict-affected areas, creating resettlement hubs for these returnees, signalling the return of peace to Borno.”

