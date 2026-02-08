Insecurity: Borgu Emirate, CAN, Muslim Community Beg Tinubu, Bago To End Attacks, Killings

As part of efforts to live without fear, the Christian and Muslim communities across Borgu/Agwara Local Government Areas of Niger State, in collaboration with the Borgu Emirate, have called on the Federal and Niger State governments to urgently address the incessant attacks, killings, and abduction of innocent citizens by terrorists.

Addressing journalists during a World Press Conference over the weekend in Suleja, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, Most Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, appealed to the President Bola Tinubu-led government to establish a fully equipped military base in Agwara Local Government Area, fortify police stations, and deploy well-manned security checkpoints without delay.

While calling on President Tinubu to keep his earlier promise of deploying the military to safeguard lives and property, Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, described the security situation as dire and in urgent need of adequate security personnel and necessary logistics.

Accordingly, he said, “Except there is a military base and collaboration with local stakeholders, there won’t be restoration of lasting peace.

“We are calling on our dear Farmer Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, the National Assembly, especially our Senator and House of Representatives member, to intervene swiftly.”

Bishop Yohanna, while commending the media for amplifying the truth and real happenings in Agwara and the entire Borgu Emirate in the past few months, appreciated President Tinubu for his initial directives to the Service Chiefs to address the insecurity challenges in the area.

He further emphasised that more concrete action is urgently required to protect lives and property. Currently, schools in the entire area have remained shut, while social and economic activities have also been crippled.

“The people of Agwara deserve to live without fear. Our children deserve a secured future, as it is their right to quality education. Our people need to farm their lands and sleep peacefully in their homes.”

The CAN Chairman lamented that residents have abandoned their comfort zones and relocated to neighbouring villages for fear of the unknown.

Bishop Yohanna further disclosed that “our people are helpless and crying for help. We want you to beef up security in Agwara, especially in Papiri town, where St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools serve over 50 communities.”

In their separate remarks, the representative of the Borgu Emirate Council, son of the late Emir, Prince Murtala Dantoro, alongside a representative of the Muslim community of the Borgu Emirate, Mallam Muhammad Ibrahim Sani, highlighted the devastating impact of terrorists on the communities, saying they are still in the Kainji Forest.

They enjoined the government and security agencies to act swiftly to end the incessant attacks, which have displaced residents and disrupted their means of livelihood.

Accordingly, they said, “Mr. President, we do not come in anger; we come in hope. We do not make demands; we make appeals. We do not seek confrontation; we seek partnership. We believe that our cries will not fall on deaf ears.”

Prince Murtala Dantoro, while reminding President Tinubu that the people of Borgu are looking up to him and trusting that he will act with the urgency the crisis demands, stressed that the title ‘Jagaban’ carries great honour and responsibility.

Mohammed Sani Ibrahim, leader of the Muslim community in the Borgu Emirate, disclosed that over 50 persons abducted by terrorists during the Agwara and Kansuwa Dani attacks, mostly children are still in captivity.

“For over five weeks, these victims have not yet been rescued. The attacks affected both Christians and Muslims, mostly children. We want the government to help us rescue them,” he stated.

Both leaders specifically appealed to the President, the Minister of Defence, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, and the Conservator General of National Parks to intervene in the security crisis facing the emirate, emphasising that swift action is critical to saving lives and restoring peace.

They called for the declaration of Borgu and Agwara LGAs as security priority zones, immediate deployment of military units, reconstruction of the Agwara Police Station, and enhanced surveillance of nearby forest reserves and highways.

There were various slogans, including: “Time to Act Is Now” and “Jagaban, Save Borgu Emirate from Terrorists.