Insecurity: Border Security, Local Defence Tech Way To Go – CDS’

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has identified border security and indigenous technological advancement as fundamental elements in the nation’s future defence projection. ​

The defence chief stated this while issuing his “Directives and summing up” at the inaugural lecture of the Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre (JDWC) held on Tuesday at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre (NACC), Asokoro, Abuja.

A statement signed on Wednesday by the Director of Defence Information (DDI), Major General Samaila Uba, quoted the CDS as highlighting the military’s deliberate push towards self-reliance and regional collaboration to eliminate multifaceted security threats.

“The CDS revealed that the military is prioritising the strengthening of local defence production through the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and other local manufacturers. He also acknowledged the important role of border security to our internal security and the need to maintain good relations and cooperation with our neighbouring countries.

“In response to various positions pushed by various stakeholders at the inaugural lecture, the CDS reiterated the importance of synergy and joint military operations, pointing out that single-service efforts will not always bring out the desired operational outcomes.

“He buttressed this with some instances that portrayed the importance of jointness and the imperative for the Services to work together, leaning on the peculiar competencies of each Service.

“General Oluyede also revealed that the outcome of the lecture would be presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to secure broader stakeholder buy-in and support for the implementation of recommendations arising from the inaugural lecture”, the statement noted.

On his part, the Minister of Defence (HMoD), General Christopher Musa (Rtd), who was the Special Guest of Honour, echoed the need for synergy.

Musa maintained that the whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach” remained fundamental to the nation’s security strategy.

The Minister emphasised that the JDWC, established in July 2025, serves as the intellectual engine room where different military branches learn to leverage one another’s strengths. He also noted that true operational superiority is achieved only when ground, naval, and air forces act as a single, overwhelming entity supported by the vigilance of the Nigerian citizenry.

Earlier, the Director General of the Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre, Maj Gen AE Edet, detailed the significant strides made since the Centre’s inception six months ago. Supported by the CDS, the Centre has moved swiftly since its establishment with roadmaps and plans to ensure full operationalisation.

“The Director General pledged that the JDWC would remain “relentlessly focused” on pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation to ensure collective national security and prosperity.

“The inaugural lecture marks a milestone in institutionalising joint military thinking, enhancing national defence coordination, and promoting a comprehensive, collaborative framework for tackling insecurity in Nigeria.

“In apparent appreciation of the importance of Joint Doctrine to the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the event was attended by a very rich mix of Service Chiefs, former Chiefs of Defence Staff led by Gen Alani Akinrinade, former Service Chiefs, very senior military officers, members of the diplomatic community, heads of Nigerian security agencies among many other stakeholders”, General Uba added.