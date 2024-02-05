Insecurity: Boosting personnel’s morale via prompt benefit payments

Facing reality

Last week, a video emerged on social media of a military personnel who expressed frustration over his inability to travel to see his family after receiving permission to do so. According to the video, he had packed his few belongings from the forest where he has been with his colleagues for months in a battle with insurgents. Unfortunately, when he arrived the motor park, he was told he had to pay N35,000 for a one-way journey and another N35,000 back, totalling N70,000. He, however, could not embark on the journey, since, according to him, his salary for that month was just N50,000. He eventually took the only available option of going back to the forest. This and more are some of the unfortunate situations faced by security personnel in the country today. Despite facing harsh battles with light and hardened criminals including terrorists, their welfare while alive appear to be subdued for other things. From officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to the military and paramilitary, the stories remain the same, as they all face one form of frustration or another that is enough to dissuade them from rendering their service to the nation. As it remains inexplicable why the authorities are yet to fully ensure a better welfare for these men while they live, recent development, however, revealed that the leadership has improved tremendously in ensuring benefits are paid promptly to the families or next of kin of deceased officers. This again begets the question of whether they are deliberately waiting for them to fall before making life better for their families.

Benefit payouts

From records seen by New Telegraph, between 2023 and now, the police alone has given out cheques worth over N20 billion to families of personnel either killed or injured in the line of duty. As far back as January 2023, for instance, the then Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, issued cheques worth N13 billion to families of 6,184 police officers who died or were injured in the line of duty between 2012 and 2020. Aware that the public complaints over the delay had caused an embarrassment to the force, he was quick to explain that paucity of funds had hampered the Federal Government from funding the Group Life Assurance Scheme meant for police officers. According to him, when the government could not fund the scheme it created gaps and led to a backlog of unpaid insurance claims from 2012 to 2020. “It should be noted that the Group Life Assurance Scheme which was introduced as a result of the Pension Reform Act 2004 and amended in 2014, and the Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme are welfare packages fully funded by the Federal Government for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). “On my assumption of office in April, 2021, my attention was drawn to this development. Consequently, an urgent representation was made to Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, requesting for the release of funds to enable us to pay all outstanding claims to the families of deceased police officers. “It was with great relief that Mr President appreciated my representation and graciously approved the release of the sum of N13,628,535,580 to pay the backlog of a total of 6,184 personnel that had previously fallen under the uninsured/uncovered periods of Group Life Assurance and Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme, covering from the years 2012 to 2020.” Baba promised that under his leadership, the police would continue to do more in advancing their welfare and that of serving personnel. He added: “It is in furtherance to this that following my approval. The Nigeria Police Force has incorporated the Nigeria Police Insurance Company. As soon as the practice licence is granted, the company will be solely responsible for all insurance related issues concerning the Force. “It should be noted that the Nigeria Police institution is the single largest agency in this country for purpose of insurance contributions, yet, we have not been maximising this strength as it has been third party insurance companies that have been responsible for processing our claims. “With this initiative we will be wholly responsible for our insurance needs and it is my conviction that this will ease the insurance processing of personnel.

Sustained commitment

The promise by the former inspector General has come to stay as recent records show frequency in compensating the families of dead officers, unlike in the past. Just six months ago, shortly after emerging the Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commenced the distribution of cheques to cover insurance benefits to next-of-kin of officers, who paid the supreme price and those who have suffered permanent deformities in the course of discharging their lawful duties. According to a statement signed by police spokesman and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a total sum of cheques presented to 68 families of deceased officers and those injured or rendered disabled in the line of duty captured under the Group Life Assurance 2022/2023 Policy Year amounted to N535 million. Like his previous colleague stated, Egbetokun also reiterated that the Nigeria police under his watch firmly believed that human life is valuable, and that he would prioritises the wellbeing of officers and men of the force. According to him, his leadership “will promptly fulfill the obligation of providing insurance and other benefits to all police personnel, who have sacrificed immensely for our beloved country by providing comprehensive welfare support aimed at creating an environment where every officer feels valued, protected, and motivated to give their best in service to our nation.” Rrecognising the incredible resilience and unwavering commitment of the men and women, who have served, and those who continue to serve on the front lines, he extended his deepest gratitude to the gallant officers of the Nigeria Police for their commendable dedication, sacrifice, and unalloyed allegiance to upholding the values of justice and security, saying their loss and injuries left a void that can never be filled, but that their legacies would forever live on in the hearts of those they touched.

Family Welfare Scheme

Again, under the IGP Family Welfare Insurance Scheme, being funded by the Nigeria Police Force, and established in 2017, Egbetokun also presented cheques totalling N1.3 billion to 420 families of police officers who died in active service. He said the cheques were for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 policy years under the Group Life Assurance policy of the police. According to him, the Group Life Assurance scheme is a welfare package established as a result of the amendment of the 2004 Pension Reform Act (2014).l, adding that it was funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria. “The idea is to relieve the hardship faced by the deceased’s immediate family before their death benefits are ready for payment,’’ he said. He added that the Nigeria Police Force was firmly grounded in the belief that every human life is inherently valuable. “Our commitment to prompt fulfilment of our obligations, including the provision of insurance and other benefits to our officers and their families who have made significant sacrifices is an expression of appreciation. “This tangible support serves to boost the morale of officers and men and underscores our steadfast dedication to their welfare and that of their families.

Commitments in states

Besides the steps taken at the federal level, findings also revealed that states have also been involved in benefit payments to deceased personnel. Two weeks ago, the Police Command in Jigawa State presented N41 million cheques to families of 22 personnel, who died in active service. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmadu Abdullahi, gave out the cheques to the families in Dutse. He said that the money was from the Inspector-General of Police Family Welfare Group Life Assurance scheme. Abdullahi said that the insurance scheme was instituted to cater to the welfare of family members of deceased officers. “On behalf of IGP Kayode AdeoluEgbetokun, as part of his commitment to cater for the welfare of all officers of the force, I was directed to issue these cheques. “The amount is N41.527 million issued to 22 next of kins of our fallen heroes, with the hope you will make judicious use of it,” he said. The CP expressed the hope that the beneficiaries would utilise the money to improve the lives of those left behind by the deceased officers. Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Mr John Jimre, expressed appreciation to the IGP and prayed God to imbue him with wisdom to lead the force to greater heights. Again, last week, the Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Shehu, Zamfara State Command, representing Egbetokun, presented cheques for over N134.5 million to 24 families of late police officers and men in Zamfara. The cheques were given to families of the police officers and men who lost their lives in active service of their fatherland. Egbetokun restated that the gesture was part of his welfare initiative under the Group Personal Accident, Group Life Insurance and Family Welfare Schemes of the force. He affirmed his determination and commitment toward ensuring the welfare of police and their families, dead or alive. He advised the beneficiaries of the largesse to use the money judiciously in ameliorating their family’s financial needs and children’s education. During the presentation, Hauwau Ibrahim and Lawrence Douglas spoke on behalf of other recipients. They reportedly appreciated the efforts of the IGP and state police boss for the gesture and promised that they would put the money into judicious use. Consolidating on the improved insurance welfare scheme, the Police Command in Katsina State had also presented cheques for N42.3 million to the families/next of kin of police officers who died while in active service in the state. ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, presented the cheques on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police. “The presentation of the cheques is part of the IGP’s Family Welfare Insurance Scheme, which is given to the families of deceased police officers. “The programme, which took place at the Command Headquarters in Katsina, witnessed the presentation of cheques for different amount to the families/next of kin of deceased police officers. “The commissioner appreciates the efforts of the IGP in improving the welfare of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force,” the police spokesperson said. Sadiq-Aliyu added that Abubakar-Musa also urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for their own benefit. One of the benefiting families, Mr Philip Paul, thanked the IGP for the welfare package, and promised to use the money judiciously. Also in Ondo State, the immediate past Commissioner of Police, Mr. Taiwo Jesubiyi, last year, presented N13.3m cheques to 27 late police officers’ families The CP explained that the financial commitment was one of the welfare packages of the former Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, for the family of late officers who paid the supreme price while serving their fatherland. Jesubiyi, while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries who are the next of kin of the late police officers, urged them to use the money for their upkeep and welfare of their respective families. He added that the cheques were meant to ameliorate the pains of the deceased immediate families.

Beneficiaries’ reaponse

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Odugbo Precious, appreciated the effort of the IGP in ensuring that the families of late police officers did not suffer after the demise of their loved ones who served the country. She, therefore, prayed for the progress of the Nigeria Police Force.

Military joins the ranks

Besides the police losing their lives to attacks by all sorts of criminals, men of the Armed Forces have also been victims of insurgency attacks predominantly in the North East. According to a report by the United Nations Develop Programme (UNDP), insurgency-related conflicts claimed the lives of almost 350,000 lives in the Northeastern part of Nigeria up till the end if 2020. The report said insurgency directly resulted to the death of 35,000 people in three states in the region, while an estimated 314,000 people died “from indirect causes” in the entire North-east region. This has also resulted in more insurance benefits being paid of late. Apart from pockets of benefits, the Defence Ministry presented N2.6 billion to families of 804 deceased soldiers last year. The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, in his remarks after the presentation of the bank drafts to the beneficiaries, urged them to utilise the money judiciously. The presentation, which was done in Abuja, was under the 2021/2022 Group Life Assurance Scheme of the Armed Forces. Mr Magashi said that though the money was not much, it could provide them with some level of comfort. “I believe these cheques will help in ensuring and providing you with some level of comfort. “We as a ministry and government will continue to provide you with comfort because we cherished the services rendered by our deceased men and officers. “We are not happy with their deaths, but happy they died in service to the nation, and we believe they have done the country proud. “So this presentation is a step in the right direction, and I urge you to utilise the money judiciously to provide some comfort for yourselves and the children left behind,” the minister said. Some of the beneficiaries commended the Federal Government and the ministry for the concern shown. They added that the money would go a long way in alleviating the hardship of the sudden and untimely demise of their breadwinners and loved ones. According to the reports, next of kin of 644 deceased army officials, next of kin of 70 deceased Nigerian Navy officials and next of kin of 90 deceased officials of the Nigerian Air Force was presented with drafts. It is also on record that besides the cheque presentation by the Minister, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, had also presented cheques to 10 maiden beneficiaries of Nigeria Army Personal Insurance Scheme. The director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the gesture was an expression of Nigeria Army’s appreciation of the service and sacrifices of its personnel in defence of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation.

Last line

Although a harsh and difficult situation to come to terms with due to the fact that lives are involved, it is, however, believed that making life easier for families of dead security personnel with the payments of benefits stands high to encourage those still in the battlefield.