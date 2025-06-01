Insecurity: Bishop Onuoha Urges Tinubu To Prioritize Security

Share

Prominent Methodist Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha has issued a passionate appeal to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led Government to shift focus from political ambition to national security.

Bishop Onuoha made this appeal on Saturday in Umuahia, Abia State, amid the worsening insecurity across the country.

In a strongly worded statement made available to newsmen, Bishop Onuoha condemned the ongoing violence perpetrated by non-state actors, including bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and armed herdsmen, which continues to claim lives and displace thousands across Nigeria.

Expressing his deep sorrow over recurring violence, especially in Plateau, Benue, and Enugu States, Bishop Onuoha challenged the government to demonstrate urgency in combating insecurity.

He warned that the rising death toll and displacement crisis could erode public trust and create long-term instability if not urgently addressed.

“The primary concern of the Federal Government should be the safety and security of Nigerians. Talks of endorsements and 2027 elections should be secondary when citizens are dying and communities are under siege,” the cleric said.

“Inasmuch as politicians must talk about elections, what do you do when national security is in crisis? A selfless leader must first resolve these life-threatening issues before campaigning,” Onuoha stated.

He noted that it is insensitive and ill-timed for political leaders to focus on endorsements or 2027 re-election campaigns while large parts of the country remain unsafe.

Onuoha emphasised that genuine achievements in national security would naturally win the trust and votes of Nigerians, making political campaigns less necessary.

“If insecurity is fought to a standstill in Nigeria, the APC-led administration wouldn’t need to preach much to Nigerians about re-electing the President,” he added.

The Bishop’s remarks reflect growing concern among religious leaders and civil society organisations over the Tinubu administration’s handling of Nigeria’s complex and escalating security crisis.

From kidnappings to terrorism, the country has faced persistent attacks, particularly in rural and conflict-prone areas.

