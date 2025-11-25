Insecurity: Bishop Okonkwo Commands Healing, Peace On Nigeria

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, (TREM), Dr Mike Okonkwo, has decried the rising insecurity, kidnappings and abductions in some parts of Nigeria.

He commanded God’s healing and peace over Nigeria, adding that people should look up to God for security and solutions to other challenges of the nation and their individual lives.

He opined that the government appears overwhelmed and helpless over the matter, but added that God has solution to all problem of life.

He spoke while declaring open TREM’s Kingdom Life World Conference (KLWC) 2025 with the theme, ‘Uncommon,’ according to a statement on Monday.

Okonkwo said: “When children go to school and close to 300 and something of them have been taken away, you can imagine what their parents will be feeling now because at times when these things don’t come close to home, we don’t understand.

“That’s why I always say to people when you say ‘I understand what you are going through.’ I tell them, ‘you don’t understand until you go through.’

They told us that it’s 50 something, but what I’m seeing in the news is 300 and something; within one week, there is terror all over the place.

“Think of it. And then, the schools are shut down. That’s the government is telling you that it is hopeless. Have I not been telling you over time that the whole world is spiraling downwards.

That anyone that God does not help, no one will help you. This is not the time to beg somebody to ensure that he is tight with God.