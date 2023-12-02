Insecurity: Bill To Establish Guard Corps Passes First Reading In Sokoto Assembly

A bill for the establishment of the Sokoto Community Guard Corps has passed the first reading on the floor of the State House of Assembly.

Presenting the motion to that effect, the majority leader of the House, Alhaji Bello Idris noted that the Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu forwarded the request to the house for consideration

In the letter, Governor Aliyu noted that due to emergency security challenges such as terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, rustling and senseless killing of innocent people, it was necessary to establish the guard’s corps.

He maintain that when established the community corps would complement the efforts of conventional security agencies in the fight against banditry and other firms of crimes in the state.

The letter which was read on the floor of the House by Mustapha Sidi Attahiru was signed by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

The Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon Tukur Bala Bodinga who presided over the House proceeding announced that the House agreed to consider the request for improvement of the security in the state