Insecurity: Benue Youths Commend Ongoing Operations Against Terrorists

The Sankera Patriotic Youth Vanguard (SPYV) has risen in defence of Operation Whirl Stroke, saying its kinetic actions within the Sankera general area of Benue State have continued to record appreciable gains.

While commending the Military, the Department of State Services (DSS), Police and other security and law enforcement agencies on their sustained efforts at returning peace and order to Sankara and its environs, the youth group urged them to remain resolute in the face of baseless and unfounded allegations in some quarters.

In a statement signed yesterday by its national president: Prince Torngu Vershima, and national secretary, Engr Paul Msughter, the group appealed to the public to give massive support to state actors involved in ongoing operations to return stability to the area in particular, and the state in general.

