Insecurity: Benue SEMA, BDIC, Others Sign MoU To Tackle Humanitarian Challenges

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in collaboration with Benue Digital Infrastructure Company (BDIC) and the Bureau of Homeland Security (BHS), on Monday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to tackle the growing humanitarian challenge confronting the state.

Speaking at the event in Makurdi, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Sir James Iorpuu said the signing of the MoU has reminded people of the state of the immense challenges faced by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), host communities, and the citizens of the state.

Sir Iorpuu said the challenges, indeed demand innovative and technology-driven solutions that will strengthen the state’s capacity to respond effectively and efficiently to emergencies.

He noted that the partnership is timely, as it seeks to integrate advanced digital tools into our operations, enabling us to better serve the people of Benue State.

Speaking, the Director General of the Bureau of Homeland Security, Air Commodore Jacob Ayange (rtd) said the company’s innovative use of scientific tools will assist in solving problems beyond those faced by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He said the partnership will assist in providing quick intervention and timely response in emergencies, monitoring activities in schools, camps, and other parts of the state for rapid response to security situations.

The Managing Director of BDIC, Terwase Gbande noted that the company will provide solutions to security issues and other challenges facing the state.

He commended the Benue SEMA boss Sir James Iorpuu for the initiative for the partnership which he said will enhance emergency management not only of the IDPs but the whole state.

This development is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at transforming Benue State’s digital landscape.

