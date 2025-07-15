Insecurity: Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau States Collaborate To Curb Humanitarian Crisis

Amid the worsening insecurity plaguing parts of Nigeria’s Middle Belt, the governments of Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau States have initiated a collaborative effort to curb the persistent humanitarian crisis in affected communities.

This initiative was unveiled on Monday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, where the Executive Secretaries of the Emergency Management Agencies of the three states met to strategize on addressing the crisis and preventing its escalation.

Benue State’s Executive Secretary and Permanent Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu, hosted the meeting. In attendance were the Director General of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Barr. Ben Akwash, and the Executive Secretary of Plateau State SEMA, Mr. Sunday A. Abdul.

Speaking to journalists, Iorpuu said the meeting was convened not only to express solidarity with the people of Benue State following the recent Yelewata massacre which claimed over 200 lives but also to seek a united approach to tackling the deepening humanitarian challenges in the region.

He revealed that 107 victims of the attack are still receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital and described the ongoing crisis as one that has placed the state “under siege.”

“The Federal Government must extend humanitarian support to the Middle Belt region. The impact of these attacks here is greater than what is currently being experienced in the North East,” Iorpuu emphasized.

He added that the three states have resolved to enhance inter-state collaboration to curb the incessant invasions, noting that attackers often cross state borders to strike. “The invaders who used to attack Plateau communities often come through Taraba State. If Taraba’s Emergency Management Agency wishes to join this initiative, they are welcome,” he said.

In his remarks, NASEMA Director General, Barr. Akwash, said the meeting also served as a platform to step up disaster preparedness, particularly in the area of flooding. He emphasized the need for early sensitization campaigns and the procurement of emergency response equipment such as canoes and flying boats.

Also speaking, Plateau State SEMA Executive Secretary, Sunday Abdul, called for urgent prayers for the region, expressing hope that incidents like the Yelewata killings would not recur.

The meeting underscores the growing recognition that regional cooperation is essential to addressing the complex security and humanitarian crises affecting the Middle Belt states.