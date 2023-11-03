Insecurity: Benue Monarchs Endorse Alia’s Cluster Settlements Pattern

…Says military hierarchy engaged to build military bases

Traditional rulers under the auspices of the Tiv Area Traditional Council (TATC) have given a nod to Governor Hyacinth Alia’s plans to build cluster settlements for the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of herdsmen attacks in the state.

The council expressed satisfaction with the plan at its supreme council meeting (the Ijir Tamen) in Gboko, the traditional headquarters of the Tiv nation.

Governor Alia said the state government currently working with the federal government to construct Ancestral Resettlement Homes (ARHs) for the return of IDPs who have been wallowing in designated camps for nearly six years.

Represented at the meeting by the Hon. Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hon. Aondowase Kunde, the Governor revealed that the Ministry was working with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to provide decent accommodation, security, healthcare, and education for the Persons of Concern (PoC) as they return to their homes.

He expressed optimism that the construction of the ARHs of the PoCs will enable them to return to their farming activities and other vocations, which would improve their economic well-being and boost local commerce.

The governor further disclosed that he has been engaging the military hierarchy to establish military bases in strategic locations in the senatorial districts of the State to improve internal security.

He appealed to the TATC to support the move by the government and encourage their subjects to embrace the initiative, as schools and hospitals will also be built in the affected communities to reduce the rate of out-of-school children and improve access to healthcare by the returnees.

Responding, Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, commended the Governor for his commitment to improving the welfare of the IDPs since his assumption of office

He said the TATC wholeheartedly welcomed the idea of building Cluster Resettlement Homes for indigenous IDPs, describing it as a courageous move by the Governor, and pledged the support of the TATC for the plan.

The Tor Tiv regretted that past administrations in the country paid lip services to the security challenges that have bedeviled the Tiv nation and other parts of the state, but expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Alia’s desire to bring relief and succour to the IDPs in Benue.

While decrying the near extinction of some communities in Guma, Kwande, Gwer West, Katsina-Ala, Logo, Ukum and Makurdi due to attacks by armed militia herdsmen, the paramount ruler pledged support for all plans by Governor Alia to improve the ugly humanitarian situation pervading the state.