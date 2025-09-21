Insecurity: Benue Guber Hopeful Simon Ater Condemns Killings

Benue State governorship hopeful, Dr. Simon Ater, has condemned the persistent killings and kidnappings in communities across the state, describing the situation as “one tragedy too many that must no longer be tolerated.”

Dr. Ater faulted Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration for what he termed “gross insensitivity to the plight of grieving families” by planning to host a carnival in October 2025 despite the wave of violence.

“At a time when our people are mourning, when children are being orphaned and families displaced, this government is shamelessly preparing to host a carnival in October. This is not only an insult to the dead but also a betrayal of the living who now live in fear every day,” he said.

He expressed grief over the latest attack in Achakpa community, Daudu, where over three persons were killed and several abducted, adding that the incident came only weeks after more than 200 lives were lost in Yelwata.

“It is heartbreaking that just a few kilometres away from Yelwata, where over 200 of our brothers and sisters were massacred, fresh blood has been spilled again in Achakpa. How much more suffering must our people endure before decisive action is taken?” he lamented.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Lizzy Atime-Chirkpi, Media Director of the Ater Simon Foundation, the aspirant also decried worsening insecurity on major roads leading to Makurdi, where protests over recent killings left motorists and commuters stranded.

“The primary responsibility of any instituted government is to protect its people. Benue must be liberated from these ceaseless bloodbaths. Enough is enough. Our people deserve peace, dignity, and safety in their ancestral land,” he stated.

Dr. Ater urged Governor Alia to “rise to the occasion, marshal all necessary resources, and demonstrate the political will to stop these evil acts,” stressing that the time for excuses was over.

He assured the people that his 2027 governorship aspiration is driven by an unshakable commitment to restore security, dignity, and prosperity to every community.

“We must reclaim our state from the grip of fear. Our people must be liberated. This is one tragedy too many, and it must stop,” he concluded.