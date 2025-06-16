Insecurity: Benue Bans Forest Logging Activities In Agatu

Share

The Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State has announced ‘an immediate and comprehensive ban’ on all forest logging activities in Agatu Local Government Area of the state to mitigate security risks associated with unregulated logging.

This, the local government said is part of efforts to address the escalating security concerns affecting the council.

Chairman of the local government, James Melvin Ejeh, in a public statement he personally signed, said the ban takes immediate effect, stressing that the decision is informed by the alarming rate of insecurity that has plagued the area, and largely exacerbated by the unregulated activities of loggers.

“The incessant logging has not only led to severe environmental degradation but has also created avenues for criminal elements to operate with impunity. The resultant effect is a heightened sense of insecurity, which has become a source of grave concern for us all.

“In light of this, it has become imperative for us to take decisive action to safeguard the well-being and safety of our residents. The ban on logging activities is a proactive measure aimed at mitigating the security risks associated with unregulated logging.

“By extension, this ban will also contribute to the preservation of our environment and the protection of our natural resources for future generations.

I wish to emphasize that this ban is non-negotiable, and any individual or group found engaging in logging activities without proper authorization from the Local Government Administration will face the full weight of the law as all logging activities henceforth require explicit clearance from the Local Government Chairmen himself.

“The council will not hesitate to take stern measures against anyone who flouts this directive, and we will work assiduously to ensure that our environment and security are protected.”

Ejeh urged all residents to comply with this directive and report any logging activities to the council authorities, adding that the cooperation and vigilance of the people ‘is crucial in our collective effort to create a safer and more secure environment for all.

Share